UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.45 (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend payment by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.89. 27,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.97. The company has a market capitalization of $387.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

