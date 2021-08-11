UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $153,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,862. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $384.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

