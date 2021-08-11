Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Earnings Results

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

