Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $762,875.93 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ralph Hauwert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87.

NYSE:U traded up $14.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,151,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,268. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.61. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Unity Software by 230.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 449.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

