Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on U. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $8.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.43. 161,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,624. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.24. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,883.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,709 shares of company stock worth $114,948,688 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

