Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.18.

U opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,709 shares of company stock worth $114,948,688 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Unity Software by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Unity Software by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 449.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

