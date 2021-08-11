Unity Software (NYSE:U) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $11.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 253,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,709 shares of company stock valued at $114,948,688 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises about 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.