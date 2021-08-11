UnMarshal Price Hits $1.36 on Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $1.68 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00152984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.90 or 1.00109561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00851052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars.

