Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.14.

UNM traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 18,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

