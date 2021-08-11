Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

UPST traded up $27.32 on Wednesday, reaching $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 474,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.87. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

