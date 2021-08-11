Utz Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,539 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,824% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

Utz Brands stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,650,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 137.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 312,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. cut their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

