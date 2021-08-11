Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,118 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,664 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76.

