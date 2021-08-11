Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$55.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.