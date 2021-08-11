Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,393 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.81. 1,982,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,628,682. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

