Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 953,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,176,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.