Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

