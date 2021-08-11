Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $112.92 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $112,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.94. 306,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

