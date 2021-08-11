Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. 62,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

