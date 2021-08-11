Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

AMGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.87. 135,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,117. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.