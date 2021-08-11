Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 219,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,815,668. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

