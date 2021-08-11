Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $358.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

