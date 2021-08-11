Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405,968 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.85. 106,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,249. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

