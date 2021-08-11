Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $195.14 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

