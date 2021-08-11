Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 320,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.
NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $155.31. 114,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
