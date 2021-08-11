Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. 36,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

