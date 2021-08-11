Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,208. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

