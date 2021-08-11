Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Kimball Electronics worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,694.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $447,825. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,471. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

