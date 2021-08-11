Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,878 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,094,000 after buying an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.45. 313,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,607,174. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.