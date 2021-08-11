Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.83. 206,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. The company has a market capitalization of $457.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

