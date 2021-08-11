Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

