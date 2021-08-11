Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

