Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 23,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 82.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $177.83. The company had a trading volume of 194,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

