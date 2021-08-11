Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,833 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,751.90. 35,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,598.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.