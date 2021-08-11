Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,131 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,131 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Facebook by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 12,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.17. The stock had a trading volume of 394,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.