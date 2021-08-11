Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,131 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,131 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Facebook by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 12,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FB stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.17. The stock had a trading volume of 394,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.18.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
