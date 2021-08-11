Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,379 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. 7,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $45.41.

