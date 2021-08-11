Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,749 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.95.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

