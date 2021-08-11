Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,596 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in NIKE by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in NIKE by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $270.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

