Validity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $3.87 or 0.00008344 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $16.91 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00190718 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,371,294 coins and its circulating supply is 4,370,180 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

