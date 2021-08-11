Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.9% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.82. 19,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $546.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

