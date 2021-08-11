Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $222.79

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.79 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 221.66 ($2.90). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 10,864 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. The company has a market cap of £93.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

