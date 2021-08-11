Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.59% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.