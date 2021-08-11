Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,826,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.82. 1,072,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,214. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $122.45 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.