Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 81,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,964. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

