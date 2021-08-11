Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.68. 118,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

