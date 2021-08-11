Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

