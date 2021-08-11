Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 75,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 105,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04.

