Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,194. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.04.

