Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 106,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.