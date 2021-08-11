Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $82,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 70,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 274,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,736. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.