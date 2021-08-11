Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. 266,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,893,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

